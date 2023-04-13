Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: 414 Day Celebrations, Bucks playoffs, Donut & Coffee Fest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks playoff games have arrived and 414 day is this week! You know what that means... it's going to be a wild weekend in Milwaukee. There are a TON of events happening in and around the city this weekend, so check out our list:
FRIDAY
- Amped Karoke, shuffleboard, axe throwing,trivia
- Various locations
414 Night Wolves vs. Admirals plus Stone Temple Pilots postgame concert
- UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- 400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
- Historic Milwaukee, Inc.
- 207 E. Michigan St., Ste.500,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
414 Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum
- 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
- 400 W Canal St,
- Milwaukee, WI 53201
SATURDAY
2023 Brickworld Milwaukee
- Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition
- Saturday, April 15: 10am – 6pm
- Sunday, April 16: 10am – 5pm
- Wisconsin Products Pavilion
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI
- 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Mayfair Mall
- 2500 N Mayfair Rd,
- Wauwatosa, WI
- Mermaid Echo is back at Discovery World with shows* at 11:00am and 12:30pm! Mermaid Echo connects kids with aquatic ecology in a creative way
- 500 N Harbor Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
Donut & Coffee Fest
- 10:00 a.m.
- Turner Hall Ballroom
- 1034 N. 4th Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser
- 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
- MSOE Kern Center
- 1245 N. Broadway,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 P.M.
- Hart Park
- 7300 W Chestnut St,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53213
