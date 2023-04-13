Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: 414 Day Celebrations, Bucks playoffs, Donut & Coffee Fest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks playoff games have arrived and 414 day is this week! You know what that means... it's going to be a wild weekend in Milwaukee. There are a TON of events happening in and around the city this weekend, so check out our list:

FRIDAY

414 Day events for $4.14



Amped Karoke, shuffleboard, axe throwing,trivia

Various locations

414 Night Wolves vs. Admirals plus Stone Temple Pilots postgame concert



UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

414 Day Poster Sale



10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Historic Milwaukee, Inc.

207 E. Michigan St., Ste.500,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414 Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum



3:00 - 7:00 P.M.

400 W Canal St,

Milwaukee, WI 53201

SATURDAY

2023 Brickworld Milwaukee



Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition

Saturday, April 15: 10am – 6pm

Sunday, April 16: 10am – 5pm

Wisconsin Products Pavilion

640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Power Rangers: Power Up! Tour



11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Mayfair Mall

2500 N Mayfair Rd,

Wauwatosa, WI

Mermaid Echo Live



Mermaid Echo is back at Discovery World with shows* at 11:00am and 12:30pm! Mermaid Echo connects kids with aquatic ecology in a creative way

500 N Harbor Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Donut & Coffee Fest



10:00 a.m.

Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N. 4th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser



11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

MSOE Kern Center

1245 N. Broadway,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bridal Expo



1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Monarchs Home Game



12:00 p.m.- 2:00 P.M.

Hart Park

7300 W Chestnut St,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

