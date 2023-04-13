Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: 414 Day Celebrations, Bucks playoffs, Donut & Coffee Fest

There are a TON of events happening in and around the city this weekend!
Milwaukee Bucks playoff games have arrived and 414 day is this week! You know what that means... it's going to be a wild weekend in Milwaukee.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 13, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks playoff games have arrived and 414 day is this week! You know what that means... it's going to be a wild weekend in Milwaukee. There are a TON of events happening in and around the city this weekend, so check out our list:

FRIDAY

414 Day events for $4.14

  • Amped Karoke, shuffleboard, axe throwing,trivia
  • Various locations

414 Night Wolves vs. Admirals plus Stone Temple Pilots postgame concert

  • UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
  • 400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

414 Day Poster Sale

  • 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
  • Historic Milwaukee, Inc.
  • 207 E. Michigan St., Ste.500,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

414 Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum

  • 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
  • 400 W Canal St,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53201

SATURDAY
2023 Brickworld Milwaukee

  • Brickworld® LEGO® Exposition
  • Saturday, April 15: 10am – 6pm
  • Sunday, April 16: 10am – 5pm
  • Wisconsin Products Pavilion
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis, WI

Power Rangers: Power Up! Tour

  • 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Mayfair Mall
  • 2500 N Mayfair Rd,
  • Wauwatosa, WI

Mermaid Echo Live

  • Mermaid Echo is back at Discovery World with shows* at 11:00am and 12:30pm! Mermaid Echo connects kids with aquatic ecology in a creative way
  • 500 N Harbor Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY
Donut & Coffee Fest

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Turner Hall Ballroom
  • 1034 N. 4th Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser

Bridal Expo

  • 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milwaukee Monarchs Home Game

