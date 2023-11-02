Wisconsin weekend events: Veterans Day parade, Dia de los Muertos, free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — It's time once again for Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events around southeast Wisconsin! Here's what we're highlighting this week:

Day of the Dead Concert: Tres SoulsLatino Arts, Inc.

1028 S. 9th Street,

United Community Center,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Family Free Day

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Junkin' Market Days at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S. 84th Street,

West Allis, WI 53214

Nuncrackers

November 3 - January 6

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

108 E. Wells Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Animal Encounters

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Flannel First Fridays

4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Downtown Racine

Main St

Knicks vs. Bucks

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Wisconsin's Veterans Day Parade

11:00 A.M.

Wisconsin Ave. & Water St.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Admirals VS Grand Rapids

6:00 p.m.

400 W Kilbourn Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fall Grand Wine Tasting

Taste over 100+ hand selected premium and soulful wines at one of Milwaukee’s most elegant venues,

6:00 -8:30 p.m.

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Rusty's Dry Goods First Annual Veteran’s Market

Celebrate Veteran-Owned Businesses

Rusty’s

307 E. Main Street / Waterford

Say Werd Attack of The Clothes

10:00- 5:00 p.m.

Wantable Cafe

123 E Walker St.

Milwaukee, WI

Daylight Savings Sale

10:00 -4:00 p.m.

The Ivy House

906 S Barclay St,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

6th Annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop

2 Groups, 9-11:30 am & 1:00-3:30 pm

5205 W North Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53208-1140, United States

Maker Faire Milwaukee 2023

9:00AM - 4:00PM

Discovery World

500 North Harbor Drive

Milwaukee

53202

5th Annual Holiday Market at Story Hill FireHouse

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Story Hill FireHouse

407 N. Hawley Road,

Milwaukee, WI 53213

Milwaukee Youth Theater Performances

The Snow Queen

Church In the City

2648 N Hackett Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Zumba® Fitness Party at the Zoo

5:00 to 7 p.m.

Milwaukee County Zoo

A Salute to Veterans

4:30 p.m.

Schuetze Recreation Center

1120 Baxter St, Waukesha, WI 53186

SUNDAY

Blackbird Bar Pinball Tournament

6:00 P.M.

3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Peppermint Fair

9:30 am to 3:30 pm

Bay Lane Elementary School

S75 W16399 Hilltop Dr.

Muskego, WI 53150

