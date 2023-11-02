Watch Now
Wisconsin weekend events: Veterans Day parade, Dia de los Muertos, free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

It's time once again for Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events around southeast Wisconsin! Here's what we're highlighting this week:
Day of the Dead Concert: Tres SoulsLatino Arts, Inc.
1028 S. 9th Street,
United Community Center,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226

Junkin' Market Days at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214

Nuncrackers
November 3 - January 6
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Animal Encounters
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Flannel First Fridays
4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Downtown Racine
Main St

Knicks vs. Bucks
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Wisconsin's Veterans Day Parade
11:00 A.M.
Wisconsin Ave. & Water St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Admirals VS Grand Rapids
6:00 p.m.
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Fall Grand Wine Tasting
Taste over 100+ hand selected premium and soulful wines at one of Milwaukee’s most elegant venues, 
6:00 -8:30 p.m.
Charles Allis Art Museum
1801 N. Prospect Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Rusty's Dry Goods First Annual Veteran’s Market
Celebrate Veteran-Owned Businesses
Rusty’s
307 E. Main Street / Waterford

Say Werd Attack of The Clothes
10:00- 5:00 p.m.
Wantable Cafe
123 E Walker St.
Milwaukee, WI

Daylight Savings Sale
10:00 -4:00 p.m.
The Ivy House
906 S Barclay St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

6th Annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop
2 Groups, 9-11:30 am & 1:00-3:30 pm
5205 W North Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53208-1140, United States

Maker Faire Milwaukee 2023
9:00AM - 4:00PM
Discovery World
500 North Harbor Drive
Milwaukee
53202

5th Annual Holiday Market at Story Hill FireHouse
10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Story Hill FireHouse
407 N. Hawley Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53213

Milwaukee Youth Theater Performances
The Snow Queen
Church In the City
2648 N Hackett Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Zumba® Fitness Party at the Zoo
5:00 to 7 p.m.
Milwaukee County Zoo

A Salute to Veterans
4:30 p.m.
Schuetze Recreation Center
1120 Baxter St, Waukesha, WI 53186

SUNDAY

Blackbird Bar Pinball Tournament
6:00 P.M.
3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Peppermint Fair
9:30 am to 3:30 pm
Bay Lane Elementary School
S75 W16399 Hilltop Dr.
Muskego, WI 53150

