Wisconsin weekend events: Veterans Day parade, Dia de los Muertos, free day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Day of the Dead Concert: Tres SoulsLatino Arts, Inc.
1028 S. 9th Street,
United Community Center,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Family Free Day
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Junkin' Market Days at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Wisconsin State Fair
640 S. 84th Street,
West Allis, WI 53214
Nuncrackers
November 3 - January 6
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E. Wells Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Animal Encounters
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Flannel First Fridays
4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Downtown Racine
Main St
Knicks vs. Bucks
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
Wisconsin's Veterans Day Parade
11:00 A.M.
Wisconsin Ave. & Water St.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Admirals VS Grand Rapids
6:00 p.m.
400 W Kilbourn Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Fall Grand Wine Tasting
Taste over 100+ hand selected premium and soulful wines at one of Milwaukee’s most elegant venues,
6:00 -8:30 p.m.
Charles Allis Art Museum
1801 N. Prospect Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Rusty's Dry Goods First Annual Veteran’s Market
Celebrate Veteran-Owned Businesses
Rusty’s
307 E. Main Street / Waterford
Say Werd Attack of The Clothes
10:00- 5:00 p.m.
Wantable Cafe
123 E Walker St.
Milwaukee, WI
Daylight Savings Sale
10:00 -4:00 p.m.
The Ivy House
906 S Barclay St,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
6th Annual Kidpreneur Fair at Cloud 9 Workshop
2 Groups, 9-11:30 am & 1:00-3:30 pm
5205 W North Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53208-1140, United States
Maker Faire Milwaukee 2023
9:00AM - 4:00PM
Discovery World
500 North Harbor Drive
Milwaukee
53202
5th Annual Holiday Market at Story Hill FireHouse
10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Story Hill FireHouse
407 N. Hawley Road,
Milwaukee, WI 53213
Milwaukee Youth Theater Performances
The Snow Queen
Church In the City
2648 N Hackett Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Zumba® Fitness Party at the Zoo
5:00 to 7 p.m.
Milwaukee County Zoo
A Salute to Veterans
4:30 p.m.
Schuetze Recreation Center
1120 Baxter St, Waukesha, WI 53186
SUNDAY
Blackbird Bar Pinball Tournament
6:00 P.M.
3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Peppermint Fair
9:30 am to 3:30 pm
Bay Lane Elementary School
S75 W16399 Hilltop Dr.
Muskego, WI 53150
