Wisconsin voters needed: TMJ4 taking a deep dive into voters' confidence in state election results and reform

The Spring election is over but the conversation around Wisconsin elections never ends.

State voters have a variety of opinions over how Wisconsin elections are run and various levels of confidence on the results - especially if their candidate won.

Can the process be improved to strengthen voters' faith in our elections? What does that look like? Are new state laws needed around the process of tabulating or even tallying the growing number of people voting early?

There were 1.56 million absentee ballots in the 2024 presidential election, a 40% increase from 2020.

Current state law does not allow local municipalities from counting early absentee ballots before Election Day. Should they be allowed to start one day earlier?

A bill allowing clerks to begin processing early ballots the day before an election passed in the Assembly in 2023, but it never made it through the Senate and to Governor Ever's desk, who expressed support for the bill.

I am working on a deep dive into these issues with the nonpartisan Democracy Defense Project.

On Monday, I will be talking with Republican and Democratic Clerks, election officials and former elected leaders - but I want to hear from voters.

If you are available Monday to be in Milwaukee around 11am for an in-person interview, please email Charles.Benson@tmj4.com and I will follow up with more details.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error