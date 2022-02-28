Watch
Wisconsin union members rally over USPS vehicle contract

Posted at 6:54 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 07:54:36-05

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Union workers rallied outside Oshkosh Corp. over a plan to build the United State Postal Service’s next generation delivery vehicle in South Carolina instead of Wisconsin.

Hundreds of members held up signs Saturday demanding that the company reverse a decision made last summer regarding production. Local 578 Union President Bob Lynk called it an attack against union labor.

Company officials say the site in Spartanburg, South Carolina will be 900,000 square feet, which is more than twice the size of any facility in Oshkosh. In addition, officials say the contract will not take away jobs from Oshkosh and 100 technical jobs are being added. Union leaders dispute the notion that Wisconsin did not meet size requirements.

