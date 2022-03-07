Watch
Wisconsin treasurer wants state to shed Russian investments

State of Wisconsin
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:19:08-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is calling on the state to shed any investments with Russian entities in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Godlewski, a Democrat in the midst of a run for U.S. Senate, issued a news release Monday calling for the state investment board to identify any direct Russian holdings and make a divestment plan.

An investment board spokesman says only about 0.06% of the state retirement account is tied up in Russian-linked assets and it's hard to find buyers now given the Ukraine situation. Godlewski also chairs the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. She said she plans to divest any Russian holdings from the board's accounts.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

