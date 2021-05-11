Watch
Wisconsin to vote on requiring national anthem

Posted at 6:32 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 07:32:14-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding under a bill up for a vote Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The sweeping proposal received bipartisan support in committee, even as a group representing parks and recreation areas across the state questioned whether it was an unmanageable mandate.

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money, from a bar league softball game at the local park to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

