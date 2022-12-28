Wisconsin teen survives shark attack, goes on to win WIAA swimming title

BROWN DEER, Wis. — In swimming, it takes plenty of laps and monotonous work.

"What we got next is two rounds of this deal," Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center Head Coach/Director Dave Anderson says.

All for the possibility of a huge roar as Lucy Art won the WIAA State Swimming 50 Free Title.

"At first, I like looked up on the board. I couldn't, like right after you're so tired, I couldn't really tell," Art says. "So it took me a few minutes to process, and then I was so happy."

Submitted Wisconsin swimmer Lucy Art survived a shark attack.

But how she got here is a miracle.

"It was amazing," Art says. "I just, I felt complete."

Because 20 months earlier, Art was attacked by a shark.

"I was swimming with my cousins," Art says. "I was just playing in the waves."

While on spring break in Florida.

"I felt something hit my legs and I thought it was my cousin," Art says.

A black tip shark in five feet of water bit her wrist and legs.

Submitted Wisconsin swimmer Lucy Art survived a shark attack.

"Then it jumped out of the water," Art says. "And I realized it was a shark, and it liked grabbed my hand. So my right hand was in its mouth."

Her life was in danger.

"Because I could have bled out," Art says. "I thought I was going to pass out going to the ambulance. I could not walk."

And the early prognosis wasn't good.

"In the ambulance, I just remember I was so scared that I lost my hand or that I would lose my hand," Art says.

The damage was severe.

"So like the shark actually took a bite, like took a piece of my tendon," Art says.

The danger, real.

"There's such a high rate of infection in shark bites," Art says.

And the effects, lasting.

"I actually have some shark teeth in my legs," Art says.

Her recovery was long and left in doubt.

"I really just didn't think that my hand was ever going to work the same again," Art says. "And like during rehab, that's when I was like contemplating my swim career and if I would ever swim again. I just didn't see myself getting better."

But gradually, as in swim, progress was made.

"Here we go. Round two!" Dave Anderson says.

Family and friends' support plus her junior year led to belief.

"I didn't really think of swimming in college," Art says. "I think the whole shark attack actually gave me motivation to want to swim in college."

But out of something bad, hope arises.

"Motivation really to do better and that I can be better," Art says.

And success earned.

"I've only been in the ocean once since then and I actually went to the same beach. That was hard," Art says.

Art's drive continues currently in her club season. And since they do say scars tell a story, her inspirational tale will continue in college next year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip