Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin teachers resign in wake of slavery question

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
School Choice of Wisconsin says more than 120 private Milwaukee schools wants to open to some type of in-person learning this fall.
Wisconsin schools
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:38:44-04

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Three Wisconsin middle school teachers have resigned after they put together an activity for sixth-graders that asked how they would punish slaves.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports an investigation found the three teachers at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie collaborated on the assignment two or three years ago but the lesson was outside the school district's curriculum and not approved by any level of leadership.

The investigators' report said the teachers have been allowed to resign, although they will remain on paid leave for the remainder of the school year.

The assignment came to light earlier this year after a parent complained.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku