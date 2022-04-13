Watch
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on ballot boxes

Wong Maye-E/AP
FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 3, 2020. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in a case that will likely determine how extensively absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state's Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
WISCONSIN — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that will likely determine how extensively absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state’s Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot.

The court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside of election clerk offices for the April spring election.

But the larger question the court has yet to address is whether to allow the secure ballot boxes in locations such as libraries, grocery stores and other locations going forward.

The court was hearing arguments Wednesday in the case challenging drop boxes that was brought by a conservative law firm.

