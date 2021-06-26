Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Supreme Court nixes move to ban ballot drop boxes

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
voting ballot boxes
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 13:54:37-04

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes.

Conservative businessman Jere Fabick petitioned the Supreme Court in March to ban drop boxes and prohibit elections officials from filling in missing addresses of witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes.

He also sought to limit who can return absentee ballots.

While the Supreme Court said the lawsuit put forward important questions, the majority declined to take the case.

As with other recent politically tinged cases, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, this one was decided 4-3 by the court’s liberals and Justice Brian Hagedorn, who was elected with Republican support.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW