Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler announces she won't seek reelection in 2027

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler has announced she won't seek reelection in 2027.

Ziegler is part of the court's conservative wing, and she had served as chief justice for two terms until she lost the role earlier this year when liberal justices gained the court's majority.

Her announcement comes after her fellow conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley announced in August that she would not seek reelection in 2026.

Ziegler issued this statement about her decision:

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as judge and justice for the past 30 years. I will be forever grateful to the voters who elected me twice in Washington County and then twice to serve on our state’s highest court. I am incredibly proud that in all my elections I had support from a broad spectrum of legal, civic, law enforcement and political leaders – both Democrats and Republicans – who believed in my commitment to fairness, ethics and the rule of law. I am also grateful to my colleagues on the Supreme Court, both past and present, for their faith in me by choosing me to serve as chief justice for two terms.

After three decades on the bench, now is the right time for me to step away to spend more time with my husband, kids and grandkids. I will, therefore, not be seeking reelection to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2027."

Ziegler says she looks forward to finishing out the rest of her term on the court and handing the baton to a new justice in 2027.

