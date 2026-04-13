Wisconsin statewide tornado drill happening on April 16

Officials at Wisconsin Emergency Management are warning residents about an upcoming statewide tornado drill on Thursday, April 16.

According to state officials, the annual Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled to take place at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m.

They say NOAA weather radios will display a test message if they are turned on, and some communities may test their outdoor warning sirens during the drills.

Officials say the following things will not happen during the drills:



The statewide drill will not include a mock tornado warning issued as a live code test of the Emergency Alert System. As a result, there will be no notification tone sounded on NOAA Weather Radios that are currently set to silent for alerts.



There will be no wireless emergency alerts sent to phones alerting there is a statewide tornado drill.

Officials say if there is a real threat of severe weather in Wisconsin on April 16, the statewide drills will be postponed to April. They say if severe weather is also expected on April 17, then the drills will be canceled.

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