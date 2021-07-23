Watch
Wisconsin state sturgeon biologist resigns following investigation

sturgeon
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 19:48:01-04

CHILTON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s former top sturgeon biologist has resigned after he was accused of lying to investigators looking into the illegal processing of sturgeon eggs into caviar.

Ryan Koenigs earlier pleaded no contest to resisting a conservation warden in Calumet County. He was fined $500 in court Thursday.

Koenigs resigned from the Department of Natural Resources Thursday morning, according to his attorney. According to a criminal complaint, Koenigs allegedly allowed a co-worker to take the sturgeon eggs from spearers and have them processed, then shared some of the caviar with DNR employees.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

