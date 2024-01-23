Wisconsin state Republicans announce four bills aimed at providing tax relief

Wisconsin Republicans laid out on Tuesday their plan for tax relief.

They say they want to use the State's surplus to help Wisconsinites keep more of their money.

It comes down to four bills targeting different areas. One would create new exemptions for retirees. Another would expand credits for married couples, as well as for child and dependent care. The fourth would cut taxes for the middle class by expanding the second tax bracket.

Watch Mary Jo Ola's full report above.



