Wisconsin State Patrol to conduct special enforcement to stop risky driving in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY, Wisc. — The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Racine County on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to a press release.

According to WisDOT, officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas.

The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hot spots to prevent crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The following tips below are provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help drivers avoid crashes and serious injury or even death:



Don’t speed . Speed increases the severity of crashes.

. Speed increases the severity of crashes. Drive sober . Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle.

. Alcohol and drugs inhibit reaction times and make it harder for a driver to focus on safely operating a vehicle. Buckle up . Wearing a seat belt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash.

. Wearing a seat belt can greatly decrease the severity of injury in a crash. Make sure children are in the proper safety seat.

Put the phone down . 1 in 5 crashes involve distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls, and notifications while driving.

. 1 in 5 crashes involve distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls, and notifications while driving. Drive courteously. Courteous driving encourages other drivers to be courteous. Aggressive driving influences others to drive aggressively.

The special enforcement will be conducted in partnership with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Waterford Police Department, the Town of Norway Police Department, the City of Racine Police Department, and the City of Burlington Police Department.

