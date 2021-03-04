Wisconsin State Patrol planning aerial enforcements in Kenosha Co. this week

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin State Patrol wants you to know they are planning a patrol by air along I-41/94 in Kenosha County this Thursday, to make sure drivers are following the rules.

The Patrol will be using a timing device known as VASCAR - or Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder - along with highway markings to determine how fast people are driving.

When pilots find speeders and aggressive or reckless drivers, they call units on the ground to make traffic stops.

“Excessive speed was a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes,” Superintendent Anthony Burrell said in a statement Wednesday. “We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists.”

Most of the Patrol's air missions are made using federal funding designed to support traffic enforcement. The Patrol also uses the flights to analyze data on traffic citations, crash reports and other information to identify highway corridors for "enforcement missions," according to the statement.

The Patrol linked to their 2014 YouTube video on information about their aerial patrols.

