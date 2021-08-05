Wisconsin State Fair Vendors give back to community

WEST ALLIS — Just like Wisconsin State Fair-goers, fair vendors are also excited to return to one of their favorite traditions. For some vendors, being part of the state fair community means they can give back to their own communities.

The New Berlin Lions Club roasted corn stand has been a staple at the fair for over 60 years. There you can find fresh corn, picked the day before and refrigerated until roasted for "maximum sweetness," according to Lion Club member David Abstetar.

Each year the Lions Club serves about 100,000 ears of corn, a ton of butter and 500 pounds of salt. Doing that takes the help of 984 volunteers.

"All of the money raised goes back to the community in various projects, Lions projects both state and local. And then also to the volunteer groups that work here," Abstetar said.

Most of the volunteers are from youth groups, and on opening day of the state fair, that included a Girl Scouts Troop, a cheer squad and a school band.

Volunteer Hannah Schulze of Girl Scouts Troop 2042 has been part of the roasted corn stand for five years, and said she really missed the fair last year.

"Kind of sad that there wasn't a state fair for us to participate in, but it's just great to come back in full force. We're ready. Shucking even faster this year!" she said.

If you head to the Wisconsin Products Pavilion, you can get your dairy fix at Dairyland Shake Shop and Wisconsin Cheese Grill.

"It's a hot spot to get your fresh grilled cheese sandwiches, fresh cheese curds, all the good cheese things from the fair," said Board Coordinator for the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion, Board Ann Schulz.

The proceeds from the cheese grill and shake shop help support future dairy farmers in Wisconsin.

"These stands support dairy youth at the fair. So whether that's scholarships, whether that's education, whether that's youth recognition for youth showing here at the junior show. Everything stays at the fair and goes back to those dairy kids," Schulz said.

So, while you're indulging in all that fair food, you can rest easy knowing you're also supporting the local community.

