Free cream puffs offered to people who get COVID-19 vaccine at Wisconsin State Fair

MADISON (NBC 26) — People who get vaccinated for COVID-19 while at the Wisconsin State Fair will receive a voucher for a free cream puff, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday.

The Governor announced a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the State Fair to hold an on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the duration of the fair. The vaccine clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from August 5 through August 15.

Those vaccinated at the on-site clinic will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

According to a statement from the Governor's Office, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare at the State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. AMI has partnered with DHS to run and operate the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics since March 2021.

Walk-ins are welcomed for anyone ages 12 and over. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Fair admission is required to access this vaccination clinic.