Wisconsin State Fair food prices rise, but vendors and fairgoers focus on making memories

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — As the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off this year, many fairgoers are noticing their favorite foods come with slightly higher price tags than last year.

When asked about their favorite part of the Wisconsin State Fair, the answer comes quickly for many visitors.

"The fair food! That's it!" said Rachel Sonntag.

Patricia Leahy-Williams has specific favorites: "Grilled cheese and a chocolate shake, anything from the Wisconsin Products Pavilion."

These beloved foods are now reflecting broader economic trends. The US Department of Agriculture reports that within the last month, beef and veal prices alone have risen by 2.4 percent.

Vendors like Michael Elbano, manager at The Steak Stop, have been feeling the impact of these rising costs.

"I mean absolutely, it affects the bottom line to some extent but everything kind of goes up together so people get used to the burden of the extra cost that it is," Elbano said.

After selling at the fair for over 12 years, Elbano emphasizes the importance of keeping prices reasonable for families despite the rising costs.

"Especially state fair, a family friendly festival, you want to make your price points a little bit lower to basically spread the love," Elbano said.

Josh Steves, who has been coming to the fairgrounds since childhood, sees the fair as quintessentially Wisconsin.

"I mean this is Wisconsin in a nutshell. I mean you come here it's good food, good people, and it's always family friendly," Steves said.

While acknowledging the price increases, Steves believes the fair remains accessible to most visitors.

"I mean the prices are up, but there's still stuff here that people can participate with," Steves said.

Despite rising costs, Steves brought his family from out of town for their first Wisconsin Fair experience, prioritizing memories over money.

"Sometimes it's worth spending the extra dollar to have a good time versus worried about saving the dollar. It's more about making the memories," Steves said.

For fairgoers looking to save money, the fair offers a Bargain Book for $5, filled with coupons for food stands and rides across the grounds.

