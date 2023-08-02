Wisconsin State Fair declares 2023 Sporkies & Drinkies winners

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — There are only two days left until the start of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, meaning just 48 hours until you can try 98 new State Fair foods!

On Tuesday, the winners of the 10th annual Sporkies contest were declared. According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, there were 12 finalists who entered this year's Sporkies and Drinkies Competitions. All finalists will be available at this year's fair.

Wisconsin State Fair The Wisconsin State Fair 2023's Sporkies finalists

A judging panel met at the fair Tuesday to taste all of the entries. OnMilwaukee reports there was a selection of four Drinkies finalists and eight Sporkies contenders.

Below are the 2023 winners (One winner for Drinkies; Second and Third place winners for Sporkies)

Drinkies Champion: The Ferris Mule

According to the state fair, "The Ferris Mule is a non-alcoholic mule crafted with fresh blackberries, ginger beer, freshly squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar – all of which is hand shaken and poured over ice. Garnished with fresh blackberries, a rosemary sprig, and lime wheel, The Ferris Mule takes a summer classic drink and elevates it with a fresh Fair time twist!"

You can find it at Old Fashioned Sipper Club.

1st Sporkies: Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake

State fair describes this treat as, "A savory take on a sweet classic, the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake sums up Wisconsin in one bite! These salted Milwaukee Pretzel Company slider buns are filled with famous beer cheese soup, topped with butter and pretzel salt, and drizzled with house-made hot honey and red pepper flakes."

Available at WürstBar.

2nd Sporkies: The Porkie

The state fair says, "This sundae is just the treat for you to enjoy while at the pig races! Featuring vanilla custard layered with cheesecake bites and hot fudge, The Porkie is topped with graham cracker crust, more hot fudge, warm caramel, a graham cracker cookie, and cherry. But it wouldn’t be complete without a piece of Rupena’s candied bacon dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles!"

Available at Camp Bar.

3rd Sporkies: Deep-Fried Apple Pie

As described by the state fair, "The Deep-Fried Apple Pie takes homemade apple pie filling and sandwiches it between two slices of white bread dipped in sweet French toast batter. Next, deep-fry it to perfection and top with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. This “fair-ified” take on the classic campfire treat, a pudgy pie, brings you the flavors of a slice of apple pie in a fun new way!"

Available at Saz's BBQ.

See the full list of finalists on wistatefair.com.

