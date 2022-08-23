Watch Now
Wisconsin State Capitol police officer charged with felony possession of child pornography

Investigators found six images on Sergeant Tim McCormack's computer of infants and young children engaged in sex acts.
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 21:36:26-04

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin State Capitol police officer has been charged with felony possession of child pornography.

Sergeant Tim McCormack, 49, is a supervisor in the Milwaukee office of the Wisconsin Capitol Police.

According to court documents, a special agent received a tip on Aug. 12 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image of child pornography was downloaded to an IP address, allegedly belonging to McCormack.

Investigators performed a search warrant on McCormack's Oconomowoc home on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement officials found one picture of a collage of 15 pictures on McCormack's laptop. It included at least six images on his computers of infants and young children engaged in sex acts.

The state tells the I-Team McCormack has been placed on unpaid leave as the case moves forward.

McCormack was released Monday on a $100,000 signature bond. He returns to court on Sept. 19 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, McCormack faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

