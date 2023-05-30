Wisconsin speller moves forward in the Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Wisconsin speller is moving forward in the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

The Spelling Bee started Tuesday morning with 231 spellers taking the stage. Tonight, that number will shrink with just about 70 or so spellers making it to the next round, the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals start Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Representing the State of Wisconsin, and our only speller from the state this year, Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is moving on!

#Speller230 Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya from Wisconsin has spelled the word bahuvrihi correctly! https://t.co/kS8y0QMVdU #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2023

He was able to spell the word "bahuvrihi," which is a noun and means " a class of compound words whose meanings follow the formula having a 'B' that is 'A', where 'A' stands for the first constituent of the compound and 'B' for the second."

Aiden also answered the word meaning question for the word "meridian."

#Speller230 Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya from Wisconsin has answered the word meaning question for the word meridian correctly! https://t.co/kS8y0QMVdU #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2023

Aiden is from Middleton and previously competed in 2019 where he tied for 51st place.

The annual spelling bee competition is in its 95th year.

