Wisconsin Senate passes gun sanctuary bill

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:12:36-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit police in Wisconsin from enforcing any future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns.

The proposal is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed legislation intended to resist new gun control measures. The U.S. Constitution dictates that state law can't trump federal law, however, and many previous GOP proposals to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional.

Wisconsin's GOP legislators are moving forward anyway. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday. The Assembly approved the bill earlier this month. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto it.

