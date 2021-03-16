Menu

Wisconsin Senate approves Limbaugh resolution, Dems object

Patrick Semansky/AP
Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
State of the Union
Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 19:49:01-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the state Senate have passed a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Republicans introduced the resolution at the end of a floor session Tuesday, sending Democrats into an outrage.

Minority Leader Janet Bewley accused the GOP of introducing the resolution to “tick” Democrats off.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, read a list of Limbaugh quotes disparaging former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. She called him a homophobe and a racist.

Johnson tried to introduce a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month but Republicans killed it.

