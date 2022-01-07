Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has decided to seek 3rd term, 2 Republicans tell AP

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
ron johnson
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 18:21:21-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has decided to seek reelection to a third term.

Two Republicans with knowledge of Johnson's plan but who were not authorized to speak publicly about it confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Johnson planned to get in the race as soon as next week.

Johnson has put off a decision on whether to run for months, saying there was no rush.

But in recent weeks he has indicated that his announcement would be coming soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku