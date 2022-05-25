Wisconsin school districts react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

One day after 19 children and two teachers died in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Wisconsin school districts began to send messages to families and staff about the heartbreaking news.

Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

On Wednesday, Abbott said during a press conference that the gunman took to social media before the deadly attack that he was going to shoot up a school. Abbott added that the shooter used an AR-15, the Associated Press reported.

Wisconsin school districts immediately began to react the tragic news this week.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley

“Right now, my thoughts and prayers are with the community of Uvalde, Texas, and everyone impacted by this morning’s unfortunate events. I am especially hurt that an elementary school was the site of this tragedy. These incidents have become far too commonplace, and my hope is that we find a solution that ends senseless gun violence of all forms. Milwaukee Public Schools will ensure that anyone impacted throughout our district will receive the support they need to help cope with today’s events.”

Whitefish Bay School District Superintendent Dr. John W. Thomsen

Thomsen sent a message out to families saying in part:

"Like you, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday. We share in the heartbreak we are all feeling for the families who have lost a loved one due to this senseless act of violence. This event, as well as the other senseless events in Buffalo, NY and here in Milwaukee are extremely unsettling

Schools should and must be a place where students feel completely safe and secure. As an added precaution, we are working with the Whitefish Bay Police to have an increased presence outside our schools for the rest of the week.

We know that children and teens will process this news in different ways. As always, counselors and administrators are available at each of our school buildings to assist students who may need some extra support. We strongly encourage any students to stop by the counseling office at any time.

Please join us in keeping the students, staff, and families of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in our thoughts at this time."

Elmbrook Schools Superintendent Mark Hansen

Hansen sent a message out to staff and family saying in part:

"We are heartbroken for the students, staff, and families of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Yesterday’s school shooting is another chilling reminder that the safety of our children and students must always be prioritized and cannot be taken for granted.

Schools should and must be a place where students and staff feel safe and secure, and families have confidence their children will go to school and come home safely each day. However, a senseless act of school violence often prompts questions and causes us to worry about the safety of everyone in our own community...

Finally, I know that we live and work in a great community that has always demonstrated its commitment to doing whatever it takes to support our students and our staff. Together, we will keep our schools safe so that our students can continue to learn, grow and develop."

Cedarburg School District Superintendent Todd Bunacki

Bunacki sent a message out to staff and family saying in part:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. As educators and as parents, it is difficult to comprehend such catastrophic events. We feel closely connected to the children, teachers and staff, families, and community who were so devastated by this loss of innocent lives. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to the families affected by such a senseless act.

I want to reassure you that we take school safety and security very seriously at the Cedarburg School District. We are vigilant and proactive when it comes to our children's safety and have clear plans and procedures to deal with emergency situations. For details, please visit Emergency Information for Families on the district website. Further, in response to recent events across the country, the school district is increasing supervision and security at all sites by the Cedarburg Police Department during arrival, throughout the day, and during dismissal. All elementary schools will have additional administrator presence in the coming days.

Our District is committed to the social and emotional well-being of all our students and staff. The Cedarburg School District will ensure adults and resources are available throughout the district to support anyone who needs assistance in coping with yesterday’s events. Counselors and Psychologists are available for any student or staff member in need of assistance at each of our school buildings."

Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff S. Nelson

"Like you, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday. We share in the heartbreak we are all feeling for the families who have lost a loved one due to this senseless act of violence.

All schools should and must be places where students and staff feel completely safe and secure. Here in Grafton, we are working with our local law enforcement officials to have an increased police presence in and around our buildings for the rest of the week as an added precaution. Our School Resource Officer, Officer Alfonsi, will be a visible presence in each of our buildings throughout the day and will also be at our elementary schools during recess.

We know that children and teens will process this news in different ways. Our counselors and school psychologists are available at each of our school buildings to assist students who may need some extra support. We strongly encourage students to stop by the main office at any time. Also, our Pupil Services Team has provided this resource [drive.google.com] to help parents who wish to have conversations at home about this tragedy.

Please join us in keeping the students, staff, and families of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in our thoughts and prayers at this time."

