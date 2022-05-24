Wisconsin leaders react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

MILWAUKEE — A gunman killed 18 children and 3 adults at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the gunman shot his grandmother before going into the school. Abbott added that the shooter had a handgun and that it was possible he had a rifle. It's believed the gunman acted alone.

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The governor said the shooter was a student at Uvalde High School and a U.S. citizen.

Wisconsin leaders immediately began to react the tragic news on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

"Fifteen lives were taken today. Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence," Gov. Evers tweeted. "We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. We cannot accept the outright refusal of elected officials to act. Enough has been enough for too damn long already."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Schools ought to be our safest places. I am shocked and saddened My thoughts are with the parents and the community of Uvalde, Texas."

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley

“Right now, my thoughts and prayers are with the community of Uvalde, Texas, and everyone impacted by this morning’s unfortunate events. I am especially hurt that an elementary school was the site of this tragedy. These incidents have become far too commonplace, and my hope is that we find a solution that ends senseless gun violence of all forms. Milwaukee Public Schools will ensure that anyone impacted throughout our district will receive the support they need to help cope with today’s events.”

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

"My heart breaks, again. A mass shooting at a school, again. More lives lost to gun violence, again. How many more times will we say again...and accept doing nothing? We have got to step up, take on this public health crisis, and start saving lives."

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson

"There are no adequate words to express the horror at Robb Elementary," Johnson tweeted along with a video. "My sincere condolences to these families. Something this horrific, children being slaughtered in their school, it does not get worse than this."

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes

"My heart is breaking for Texas," Barnes tweeted. "No one should be afraid to send their kids to school. No one should be afraid to go to work. This is devastating and it shouldn't take loss like this to pass common sense gun legislation. This shouldn't have happened in the first place."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"The loss of lives to a mass shooting today at an elementary school in Texas is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families who must face unspeakable pain and anguish after this senseless tragedy," Kaul tweeted. "We know what can make these horrific incidents less likely to happen. We must not only hope but demand that this time will be different. We need to do more to keep our kids safe from gun violence."

Rep. Gwen Moore

"Innocent children. A teacher," Moore tweeted. "I am so heartbroken to hear of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. My heart is with the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community."

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski

"The horrific news out of Texas is every parent’s worst nightmare," Godlewski tweeted. "Our kids should be able to go to school without the fear of being gunned down, but Washington has failed to protect them from gun violence at every turn. Enough. For the sake of our children, we need action."

U.S. Senate Candidate Tom Nelson

“Freedom is not worrying about whether or not your children make it through the school day alive or not. This madness must end. From Texas to New York City to Laguna Woods to Buffalo, mass shootings have shocked the conscience of this nation over recent weeks. We must enact serious gun violence legislation that gets at the heart of this epidemic so we no longer have to live in constant fear of the next tragedy. It begins by dismantling the NRA and defeating politicians like Ron Johnson who empower them.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

