Wisconsin routs UNC, Williams falls to 29-1 in NCAA openers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — North Carolina coach Roy Williams lost his first opening-round NCAA Tournament game in 30 tries as ninth-seeded Wisconsin blew out his eighth-seeded Tar Heels 85-62.

Brad Davison scored 29 points for the Badgers, who negated North Carolina’s size advantage by draining 13 of 27 3-pointers.

The Badgers had lost four of five entering the tournament. D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points for Wisconsin, which advanced to play the South Region’s top seed, Baylor, on Sunday.

Williams had won all 14 of his first-round games with Kansas and his first 15 with UNC. North Carolina came in on a three-game winning streak but did not win four in a row all season.

