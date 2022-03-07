Watch
Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

Andy Manis/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:17:41-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place “racial gerrymandering.”

Republicans asked the nation’s highest court on Monday to put on hold the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last week and take an expedited appeal of the case. The court does not have to take the case. If it declines to hear it, then the state Supreme Court ruling would stand. The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Evers’ maps over ones submitted by Republicans and other interest groups.

