Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Republicans seek to tighten unemployment benefits

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
state capitol
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 19:06:12-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have introduced a package of legislation that would tighten eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage.

Republicans said Tuesday that the bills are designed to get more people into the workforce and address what they maintain is a crippling labor shortage in the state.

The sweeping package would require audits of recipients work searches and a state audit of attempts to prevent fraud.

The bills also would shrink the length of time people can receive unemployment benefits as the unemployment rate drops and prohibit automatic renewal of Medicaid benefits.

It would strip Medicaid benefits from able-bodied childless adults who refuse a job offer and deny unemployment benefits to people who refuse job interviews or don't show up.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku