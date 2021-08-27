Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Republicans seek $680,000 for 2020 election probe

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the highest ranking Republican in the state, said he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, during a news conference in the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Vos said that two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 19:20:15-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are seeking approval to spend up to $680,000 in taxpayer money on an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state won by President Joe Biden.

Party officials on Friday circulated a ballot to approve the expenses. A GOP-controlled committee will vote on it by Monday without holding a public hearing.

The investigation was ordered by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and is in addition to one underway by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. That review was also ordered by Republicans. Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award