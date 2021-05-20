Watch
Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness

Scott Bauer/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2012, file photo shows a man walking by the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Wisconsin State Capitol
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 20, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans have voted to reject more than $70 million in funding to combat homelessness, a move that Democrats called a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers had proposed spending around $73 million over two years on a variety of initiatives designed to help homeless people, including more affordable housing.

The Republican-controlled budget committee voted 12-4 along party lines Thursday to increase funding for a housing assistance program by just $1.2 million over two years.

But the panel turned down spending about $70 million more than Evers and advocates for the homeless had wanted.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

