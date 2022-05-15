Watch
Wisconsin Republicans look to unite amid internal feuds

Rebecca Kleefisch
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, has launched her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 09:59:13-04

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Republicans gathering for their annual convention this week are trying to unite to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, in two of the most hotly contested races nationwide this year.

But instead of spending the past year looking ahead to 2022, Republicans have spent a lot of time bickering with one another over 2020 and whether to endorse a gubernatorial candidate this year.

The divisions will be on full display Saturday, as Republicans decide whether to endorse a candidate for governor amid calls from one candidate and some party activists to not endorse anyone.

