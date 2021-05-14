Watch
Wisconsin Republicans join federal lawsuit over tax cuts

<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:34 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:34:22-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have decided to join a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal coronavirus relief money can cover tax cuts.

A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed the lawsuit in March.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution in April directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit but Kaul refused.

The Republican-led committee that organizes Senate and Assembly operations voted by paper ballot Thursday to join the lawsuit and divide the legal costs between the two houses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

