Wisconsin Republicans in court over absentee ballot boxes

Posted at 10:26 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 11:26:00-05

MADISON — The conservative push to effectively end absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin is scheduled to return to a courtroom in a case that seeks to prohibit dropping ballots off anywhere other than at the local clerk’s office.

The lawsuit is one of three on the topic and part of a multipronged attack on absentee ballot boxes by Republicans in Wisconsin.

Republicans are also attempting to change state law to limit ballot boxes and force the bipartisan state elections commission to enact rules limiting their location.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday on one of three pending lawsuits.

