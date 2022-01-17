Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Republican plan would lower age to carry concealed weapon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
GettyImages-158477645_1491953120050_58117036_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 09:53:32-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are pushing a plan that would lower the minimum age to legally carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin.

Currently, a Wisconsin resident needs to be 21 before they can apply for a concealed carry permit. The GOP-backed bill would lower it to 18.

The measure’s sponsor, state Rep. Shae Sortwell says 18-year-olds have the right to vote or go to war so they should also have the right to carry a concealed weapon. While gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association, support the plan, opponents include the city of Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku