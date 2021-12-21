Wisconsin records first COVID-19-related death for child 9 or under

The first young child to die of COVID-19 complications in Wisconsin has been recorded by the Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday.

According to the DHS, this is the first death in the 0 to 9-years-old age group in the state. According to recent data, it is not clear the exact date of death.

Six children have died in Wisconsin in the age group 10 to 19-years-old.

Wisconsin DHS Percent of COVID-19 deaths by age group in Wisconsin

DHS has declined to share any additional information due to privacy concerns.

State health officials issued a public health advisory Monday urging people to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested. It also urges people to wear a mask and keep gatherings small.

DHS said on Monday that 19 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Wisconsin and 5 percent of all positive tests are being sent to labs to detect the variant.

As of Monday, officials say COVID-19 has landed more than 1,600 people in the hospital statewide—more than 420 of them are in ICU. They say 96 percent of statewide ICU beds and more than 98 percent of intermediate care beds are in use.

Officials also announced Monday a team of 20 people from the U.S. Navy will support Bellin Hospital in Green Bay. Bellin Hospital will receive the 20-person team which includes nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip