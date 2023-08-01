Wisconsin ranked as one of the least-prepared states for extreme weather

MILWAUKEE — A new study found that Wisconsin is one of the least prepared states for extreme weather. The list from the non-profit group "First Street Station" has Wisconsin as the 9th worst-prepared state.

Researchers found that while Wisconsin has less severe weather than many other states, we received poor grades for infrastructure, and renewable energy, and face a growing risk of flooding.

The state that received the worst marks was Louisiana followed by Florida.

There was a 3-way tie for third.

Iowa was ranked as the most prepared state.

