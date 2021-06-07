Watch
Wisconsin prisons to resume in-person visits

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 07, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin prison officials have decided to end their ban on in-person visits as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The state Department of Corrections announced Monday people can resume scheduling in-person visits on June 16.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit in May demanding that the department relax restrictions and allow ministers to visit inmates.

The DOC didn't mention the lawsuit in its announcement but did say COVID-19 activity within the prison system has declined dramatically to only 11 cases among the state's 19,000 inmates and 57% of prisoners have been fully vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

