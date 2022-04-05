Wisconsin power cut-offs to begin again on April 15

MADISON (NBC 26) — Power shut-offs for unpaid utility bills will begin again in Wisconsin starting April 15, according to utility officials.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin reminded customers in a statement Monday that those with outstanding electric, natural gas and water utility bills should make arrangements with their provider or apply for financial assistance before April 15.

The annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections runs from November 1 to April 15. It prevents those behind on their utility bills from losing power during the coldest time of the year in Wisconsin.

To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged first to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.

Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:

Alliant Energy; 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric; 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power; 1-800-227-7957

We Energies; 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation; 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy; 1-800-895-4999

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information about applying for energy, utility or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.

If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.