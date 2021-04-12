Wisconsin orders Burlington schools to fix racial environment

MADISON, Wis. (AP/TMJ4) — The state Department of Public Instruction has ordered the Burlington Area School District to repair what the agency is calling a “racially hostile environment.”

The DPI issued an order on Friday giving the district 30 days to come up with a corrective action plan to prevent racial discrimination in student discipline and “adequately redress the racially hostile environment.”

The order comes after a mother complained to the district that her two Black students had been harassed between the years of 2016 and 2020. She alleged they were called racial slurs, interrogated by district staff after white children hurt them and were spat on and pushed down stairs.

The district issued a statement saying the district is working to reject racism.

"The Burlington Area School District would never intentionally treat Black and Brown students differently based on race. We most certainly regret leaving anyone impacted or feeling this way. We have been proactively working to reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment and share in the goal to dismantle racism in Burlington," according to their statement.

