Wisconsin nonprofit rescues 18 dogs left in Hurricane Harvey

Pewaukee-based Operation Bring Animals Home Search and Rescue (OBAH S&R) hit the road on Feb. 2 to rescue dogs who were still displaced from Hurricane Harvey.

The crew drove to St. Louis to meet their sister rescue group Sweet Pups and pick up the dogs.

Sweet Pups rescued 18 dogs in the Beaumont area in Texas and met OBAH S&R at the half-way point between Texas and Wisconsin

Once in St. Louis, Sweet Pups transferred the pups over to OBAH S&R and from there the crew headed back on the road to Wisconsin.

Of the 18 dogs, eight of them were a mother and her seven puppies.

All of the dogs are currently in temporary foster homes awaiting adoption except for the mother dog and her puppies.

The animals are available for adoption at PetFinder.com.

OBAH S&R began in 2005 after the devastation from Hurricane Katrina caused many animals to become displaced. The nonprofit organization is based in Wisconsin and has rescued animals from dogs to goats, and even a nine-foot-long Boa Constrictor.