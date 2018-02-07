2018 Winter Games: Wisconsin Athlete Spotlight - Matt Antoine

"To be able to go to two Olympics, to represent my country there twice, have family members over there watching me, because I know it means as much to them as it does to myself, I know it's something I'll really cherish," Antoine told TODAY'S TMJ4's Delaney Brey. (You can hear much of their discussion above.)
He first took part in the sport after watching the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City after first being a snowboarder.
"It really caught my attention. I love winter sports, racing, anything that went fast. Skeleton put those two together. I decided I had to contact the U.S. team and figure out how to try out," he said.
12 years later came a medal, though there is a chance Antoine's 2014 bronze could be lifted to a silver. Gold medalist Aleksandr Tretiyakov has been banned from the Olympics for life, but has appealed.
Either way, his journey could lead him at a 90 mile per hour speed to gold...but has also led him to realizations of the special journey he has taken just to get to this point.
"It's come a long way over the last 15 years. There are times when I sit back and think 'That's pretty incredible what's happened.' "
WTMJ's coverage of the Winter Games is presented by Steinhafels and the Wisconsin Center District.