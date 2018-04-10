Wisconsin nonprofit helps paralyzed pup walk again

"He gets really excited when he loves a person...And makes little growling sounds," said Kaskey.
Hondo came to Canine completely paralyzed back in January. But through physical therapy and Gunnar's Wheels donation, that's not the case anymore, he's got his own chair. This good news puts him closer to gaining a forever home through Canine Cupids.
The reason this lovable pup and more than 700 others from around the world even have wheelchairs is because of Gunnar's Wheels Vice President and Founder Jason Parker's pay it forward mentality, which started back in 2016.
Gunnar was Parker's best friend. In the winter of In 2014 Gunnar was hit by a truck and became paralyzed in his hind legs. Mounting medical bills caused their community to act and raise money for Gunnar's first wheelchair.
Parker then began thinking about other dogs who may not be able to afford wheelchairs. He says costs can range anywhere from $200 to $ 500, and shelter dogs may not be so lucky. Thus, he created Gunnar's Wheels.