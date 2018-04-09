Kopp's burger named in top 31 best burger joints in America

Yet another Milwaukee area restaurant is gaining recognition throughout the country. Kopp's Frozen Custard was named in Thrillist's list of the 31 Best Burger Joints in America.

Kopp's has locations in Greenfield, Brookfield, and Glendale.

All of the locations "specialize in frozen custard and large 'jumbo' hamburgers."

Various burger toppings include relish, fried onions, raw onions, jalapenos, salsa, bacon, and more.

Matt Lynch, a reviewer for the Thrillist, described the burger as a "magical alchemy of melty cheese, glutenous bun and perfectly seasoned patties that only the greats possess."

And of course, their custard is amazing.

The joint has a flavor of the day and monthly featured shakes and sundaes. Guests can check out their Flavor Forecast ahead of time.

You can also purchase pints of their delicious custard both in store and online for delivery.

"I still had some custard, but the burger was satisfying enough that I could have done without it," Lynch.

