When in Wisconsin...you have to try the frozen custard. Butler's Mascot, Blue thinks so at least. Blue is the live Mascot of Butler, an English Bulldog.

Butler was in town to face Marquette Wednesday, but beforehand Blue stopped by Kopp's for some frozen custard.

The team has had Blue since 2000, and they've had other live mascots. In 1919 they had their first bulldog followed by a few other dog breeds. The tradition faded in the 1970's until 2000 when Blue was given to the team by local breeders.

Blue licked his bowl clean, very impressed with Milwaukee's frozen custard.

Unfortunately, the game didn't go well for Marquette, who lost to Butler 72 to 92.