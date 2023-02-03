Wisconsin native Tyler Herro to have jersey retired at Whitnall High School

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Wisconsin native and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will be returning to his alma mater Friday to see his jersey retired.

Herro will return to Whitnall High School in Greenfield as the school retires his high school jersey, number 14.

According to a post from the school district, the retirement ceremony will take place at halftime during the boy's basketball game between Whitnall and Greenfield High School.

Online tickets for the game are already sold out, and there will be no more available at the door.

Prior to entering the NBA, Herro attended the University of Kentucky for one season. That was after he de-committed from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Herro has been in the NBA since 2019 when he was a lottery pick drafted at number 13. In 2022 he was named the NBA's 6th Man of the Year.

He just signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $130 million. Herro is just 23 years old.

