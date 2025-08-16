Wisconsin native Tanor Bortolini looks to secure starting center role with Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. — With the Packers in Indianapolis for Saturday's preseason game, it's a full-circle moment for Colts center Tanor Bortolini. The Wisconsin native grew up in Kewaunee, which is just east of Lambeau Field, and went on to play for the Badgers.

Now in his second NFL season, Bortolini is looking to lock down the starting center job by facing the team he once cheered for.

Drafted in the fourth round of last year's draft, the Colts saw him as the future, especially with veteran center Ryan Kelly hitting free agency this offseason.

RD 4 | PK 117 - Colts: Tanor Bortolini C, Wisconsin



With the 117th overall pick, the @Colts select the most athletic player of the 2024 class by the NGS athleticism score (99), and the 3rd-highest center by the NGS overall score (79).#NFLDraft | #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eqQcXNL5fP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 27, 2024

"Last year, it was just kind of drinking out of a fire hose," Bortolini said.

Bortolini didn't move to center until his final year at Wisconsin, and just as he was learning the complexities of the NFL, an injury to Kelly thrusted him into a starting role as a rookie.

He started five games last season for the Colts, but appeared in 12 of them.

Indianapolis @Colts Center Tanor Bortolini was MOVING on his way back to the sideline after that TD 😂 pic.twitter.com/kuS4ZGLIi3 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) September 29, 2024

"You're not quite sure on all the plays, there's a lot of adjustments you have to be ready to make, where this year I just feel a lot more confident in my ability to do that," Bortolini explained.

With a year under his belt and the starting job up for grabs, Bortolini enters Year Two with a sense of comfort, knowing what it takes to be ready for Sundays.

"Finding your routine — I think that's the hardest thing as a rookie, is what you've got to do week in week out to be prepared, be the best, and it's something you learn along the way," Bortolini shared. "I think Year Two is something I feel a lot more comfortable in knowing what I need to do, how I need to prepare, and to be my best on Sundays."

It's knowledge he's been sharing with another Badger this training camp, Hunter Wohler, who was selected by the Colts with the 232nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Our man @HunterWohler is headed to Indy!! Warrior Nation is beyond proud of you. Congratulations!! The @Colts have countless new fans from Muskego!! #FamilyWarriors pic.twitter.com/xnCVDUhAE4 — Muskego Football (@MuskegoHSFB) April 26, 2025

"Every time he has a question, he asks me because again, I went through the same thing last year," Bortolini smiled. "It's been great to have another Badger on this team and have his presence around. He's been making a lot of plays, doing really well, and I think he'll be a great addition for this team."

Bortolini offered a message to his hometown: "Shout out to the hometown. Roll Badgers. I'm excited for them this season, and go Storm!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

