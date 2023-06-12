Wisconsin native and Heat player Tyler Herro expected to return to NBA Finals against Nuggets: Report

MILWAUKEE — Greenfield's Tyler Herro, who now plays professionally for the Miami Heat, is expected to return to the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, against the Denver Nuggets.

That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing unnamed sources. Herro will "attempt a return tonight," said Wojo.

Herro got hurt in the first half of Game 1 of Round 1 at Milwaukee.

The Heat are down 1-3 against the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. central time.

Herro has been in the NBA, playing for the Miami Heat, since 2019 when he was a lottery pick drafted at number 13. In 2022 he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Prior to entering the NBA, Herro attended the University of Kentucky for one season. That was after he de-committed from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

He just signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $130 million. Herro is just 23 years old.

In February Herro was honored during halftime of Whitnall High School's showdown with Greenfield High School.

While the Falcons were unable to come away with the win, the jersey ceremony went off without a hitch. Herro was joined by almost every member of his Miami Heat squad. Including former Marquette alumni, Jimmy Butler.

With both his little brothers currently on the Falcons varsity basketball team, Herro became the first player in program history to have his jersey retired.

Herro expressed that when he was in third grade, his dream was to just make the varsity squad. He did even more than that.

