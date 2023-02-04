NBA player, Wisconsin native Tyler Herro becomes the first Falcon to have jersey retired

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Tyler Herro was honored Friday night, during halftime of Whitnall High School's showdown with Greenfield High School.

While the Falcons were unable to come away with the win, the jersey ceremony went off without a hitch.

Herro has been in the NBA, playing for the Miami Heat, since 2019 when he was a lottery pick drafted at number 13. In 2022 he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

At Friday's ceremony, Herro was joined by almost every member of his Miami Heat squad. Including former Marquette alumni, Jimmy Butler.

With both his little brothers currently on the Falcons varsity basketball team, Herro became the first player in program history to have his jersey retired.

Herro expressed that when he was in third grade, his dream was to just make the varsity squad. He did even more than that.

Prior to entering the NBA, Herro attended the University of Kentucky for one season. That was after he de-committed from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

He just signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $130 million. Herro is just 23 years old.

Herro will now continue his NBA career Saturday night in a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

